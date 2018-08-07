Did Lance Bass's Tweet Mess Up His Chances to Buy "Brady Bunch" House?

Lance Bass may have lost out on the Brady Bunch house in southern California this past weekend by posting about it before the ink dried on the contract.

According to TMZ, when the former 'NSYNC star tweeted that his offer on the house was accepted, he opened the door for other high rollers to outbid him. However, Bass' real estate broker is defending his client, claiming the seller's realtor even sent over paperwork after Bass was the highest bidder at the appointed 3 p.m. deadline, and no other bids were ostensibly being accepted after that.

The house eventually sold to a Hollywood studio that hasn't been named.

Click Here to read more.