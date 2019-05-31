Did Taylor Swift & Katy Perry Just Signal That Their Feud Is Officially Over?

Taylor Swift and Katy Perry have a "reputation" for being frenemies, but it seems the two pop stars have finally buried the hatchet for good.

Elle notes that this week, Perry "Liked" a pic Swift tweeted on Wednesday that shows her snuggling up to her new cat, Benjamin Button. Then, minutes after Perry dropped her new single "Never Really Over" at midnight on Friday, Swift added the track to her Apple Music playlist.

The Daily Mail notes that Swift had previously written about her playlist, "These songs are the soundtrack to my story at the moment. I love this playlist for kitchen dance parties, long drives home, sun-soaked reflection, or aggressive bopping."

Click Here to read more.