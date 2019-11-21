Did the Grammy Awards Snub Taylor Swift Again?

With the 2020 Grammys just two months away, Alicia Keys and Bebe Rexha had the honor of announcing some of next year's nominees bright and early on Wednesday.

Of course, as is the case every year, not everyone's favorites woke up to a Grammy nod on Wednesday, while some of the 2020 contenders came as a surprise.

SNUB: Maren Morris

The country songstress was solely recognized in the Best Country Duo/Group Performance category for the 2020 Grammys even though she was the most nominated artist at the recent CMA Awards.

SURPRISE: Michelle Obama

The former first lady became a first-time Grammy nominee thanks to her audiobook for Becoming and resulting nod in the Best Spoken Word Album category.

SNUB: A Star Is Born

While the top-charting soundtrack for A Star Is Born was finally eligible for Grammy nominations after missing the cutoff last year, it was not among the Album of the Year contenders. However, it did earn a nod for Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media while "I"ll Never Love Again" is up for Best Song Written For Visual Media and "Always Remember Us This Way" for Song of the Year.

SNUB: Sam Smith & Normani

While their track "Dancing With a Stranger" was an infectious hit this year, the two were missing from the Grammy nominee pool.

SNUB: BTS

When BTS was entirely shut out of the 2020 Grammy nominations, their devoted fans took to social media to shower them with support and praise using the hashtag #ThisIsBTS.

SNUB: Katy Perry

While she dropped "Never Really Over" just in time for the summer, fans were bummed the songstress didn't make it into the Grammy nominee pool.

SNUB: Halsey

The songstress was left out of the nominee pool for 2020 despite her megahit, "Without Me."

SURPRISE: Lana Del Rey

Fans are happy to see the songstress being recognized for her sixth studio album in two major categories, Song of the Year and Album of the Year.

SNUB: Bruce Springsteen

"The Boss" was missing entirely from the 2020 Grammys nominee pool even though he dropped his chart-topping 19th studio album, Western Stars, and soundtrack album, Springsteen on Broadway.

SNUB: Taylor Swift

While Swift and her seventh studio album, Lover, are up for three Grammy Awards this year, including Best Pop Vocal Album and Song of the Year, fans were disappointed to see she was missing from the Album of the Year and Record of the Year categories.

