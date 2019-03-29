Disney Bans Large Strollers From Florida & California Parks

Disney announced on Thursday that, starting May 1, certain large strollers will no longer be allowed inside its Florida and California Disney parks.

According to CNN, parks affected by the change include Walt Disney World, Disneyland theme parks, water parks, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, and Downtown Disney. Guests who smoke will still be able to light up in designated areas outside park entry points and in smoking areas at Disney Resort hotels and Disney Springs. "As we expand our offerings, we will continue to take steps to enhance the guest experience and make it more enjoyable for everyone who visits," a Disney spokeswoman says in a statement.

“Restricting stroller size and prohibiting wagon strollers will, hopefully, eliminate the traffic problems they can cause--blocking walkways, bumping into guests (especially little ones) and taking up space in queues and elsewhere.”

