Do Moms Want Hand Sanitizer as a Mother's Day Gift?

Mother's Day is Sunday . . . and there are going to be a lot fewer brunches, family get-togethers, and even flower deliveries than usual.

According to a new survey, 46% of people think Mother's Day is going to look VERY different this year . . . and only 13% think it will be better than usual.

Here are a few more results from the survey . . .

1. 66% of people are sad about not having large family celebrations this year. 34% are relieved they don't have to go to one.

2. Moms do NOT want coronavirus-themed presents.

14% say they'd like to get a, quote, "pretty face mask" . . . 14% would want someone to grocery shop for them . . . 8% would like to get a huge container of hand sanitizer . . . but 64% say all three of those sound like awful Mother's Day gifts.

3. So what do moms ACTUALLY want this year? The top three are: Alone time . . . a handmade gift from the kids . . . and a gift like jewelry or flowers.

Click Here to read more.