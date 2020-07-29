Do You Have a Human Name or a Dog Name?
Would your name work better if you were a DOG?
July 29, 2020
We don't mean to be insulting, but would your name work better if you were a DOG?
Someone posted random names online, and asked people if each one is a better name for a dog or a person. Over 150,000 people voted. Here's what they said . . .
1. Names on the list that work better for a dog include: Buddy . . . Milo . . . Ginger . . . Bo . . . Bruno . . . Tucker . . . Coco . . . Marley . . . Trixie . . . and Roscoe.
2. Names that work better for a person: Charlie . . . Sammy . . . Maddie . . . Millie . . . Maggie . . . Tanner . . . and Lucy.
3. Names that work equally well for a person OR a dog: Finn . . . Bailey . . . Max . . . Ollie . . . Sadie . . . and Gigi.
Click Here to read more.