GREG: Do You Regret Getting Your Tattoo?

The Daily Mail reported on a study which indicated that approximately half of all people with tattoos regret at least one of them.

One aspect found by the survey was that 15% of women felt judged by their tattoo, compared to just 9.5% of men.

Around one third said they had considered getting a tattoo removed but hadn’t yet gone through with it and around one quarter already had removed a tattoo.

Around one third answered that they would rather cover the tattoo up than have it removed and just 17% admitted that they would leave the tattoo as it was and not cover it up.

We took some call about it this morning.