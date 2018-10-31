Dog-Friendly Restaurant in Texas Will Pay You $100 an Hour to Pet Puppies

Texas-based restaurant MUTTS Canine Cantina is looking for a "puptern" for its Dallas-Fort Worth location.

People reports that MUTTS allows dog owners to drop off their canines at an off-leash dog park attached to the restaurant while they eat and drink. The sole duty of the puptern will be to play with the dogs and keep them happy. "There aren’t many opportunities out there that pay interns to strictly play with dogs all day long," Kyle Noonan, co-founder of MUTTS Canine Cantina, said in a statement.

"Typically, there may be other responsibilities that come with the job, but not this one. I’d be lying if I said this is going to be one ‘ruff’ internship." Interested parties have until November 12 to apply. To be considered for the position, you must post a fun photo or video on your Instagram account and explain why you would be the best puptern for MUTTs.

You must also tag @MUTTSCantina and use the hashtag #MUTTSpuptern.

