Dollar General Opening New Stores For "Higher End" Shoppers

There are some people out there who think they're too fancy to shop at a dollar store. So here's an idea: Why not sell them the same stuff they'd get at the dollar store, but for more money?

Dollar General just announced they're opening a new line of stores called Popshelf, which will be targeted at "higher-end" shoppers. The stores will sell stuff for around $5.

The first two are opening in the Nashville, Tennessee area soon, and they're going to open another 30 around the country by the end of next year.

Click Here to read more.