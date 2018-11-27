Domino's Offers Half-Off All Menu-Priced Pizzas Ordered Online Through 12/2

Domino’s is celebrating Cyber Monday this year with a weeklong promotion where anyone can get half-off any menu-priced pizza ordered online through Sunday, December 2, 2018.

Just keep in mind that the 50 percent off deal is valid on menu-priced pizzas ordered through any one of Domino’s online ordering channels, including orders placed online through the chain’s website, or any one of the chain’s mobile ordering apps and ordering platforms.

Domino’s Cyber Monday pizza promotion is available at participating locations nationwide for a limited time.

