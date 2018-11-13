Donations Pour in to Help Animals Displaced by California Wildfires

As the human death toll reaches 44 and counting, donations are pouring in from across the country to help thousands of animals that have been displaced by the deadly wildfires engulfing much of California.

NBC News reports that Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control alone has taken in some 700 animals--including 550 horses, nine cows and a tortoise--while the agency's director, Allison Cardona, estimates that 10,000 more pets have been displaced in Southern California alone. The good news is that Cardona's organization has been on the receiving end of an outpouring of monetary donations and people offering to help in other ways.

“I’m getting an overwhelming response from people across the country," Cardona's colleague, Maria Solacito, tells The L.A. Times.

