Drive-Thru Workers Can Hear You Even When You Can't Hear Them

A Reddit user recently shared this pro tip, "When you're sitting at a drive-thru speaker, we can always hear everything--even if you think your interaction is over.

Be careful what personal details you reveal to strangers." The user added, "I wish I could forget some of the stuff I’ve heard." Several commenters who'd worked at a drive-thru confirmed the information. Meanwhile, someone admitted, "I found this out after my sister and I had a whole argument over whether or not something at Taco Bell has beans in it.



The worker came over the speaker to tell us who was right."

