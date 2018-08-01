Drunk Americans Spend More Than $30B Online Each Year

Well, there was that time...in a moment of weakness (and after a night out on the town), when that Tony Robbins infomercial just seemed to make complete sense...

According to anew survey from rehab facility Archstone Recovery Center, drunk Americans spend more than $30B a year online!

What’s more, people spent 30 percent more when shopping after midnight on a Friday versus on a Monday; by 1 a.m., that jumps to 40 percent. People tend to buy fun or luxury items, and are willing to pay more for them: Friday-night purchases of lingerie average $308, or 140 percent higher than they are on Monday nights, and shoe purchases (which include a preponderance of party-ready heels, platforms and sandals, according to Racked) are a whopping 165 percent higher.

“In general, alcohol is a disinhibitor and usually people are feeling kind of expansive and good. Alcohol is a depressant, but in its initial phases it decreases inhibitions,” said Susan Krauss Whitbourne, a professor emerita of psychology at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

Have you ever "drunk-shopped?"

