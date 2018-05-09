Dunkin' Donuts Launches Royal Wedding-Themed Donut

In honor of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s nuptials on May 19, Dunkin’ Donuts has launched a new royal wedding-themed doughnut. Bustle reports that the “Royal Love Donut” is appropriately shaped like a heart and is filled with jelly. It’s also topped with chocolate and a strawberry drizzle, a departure from the couple’s chosen lemon elderflower flavor for their wedding cake.

"As the U.S. donut leader, we love helping our guests make special occasions both big and small even sweeter with fun donut designs and flavors," says Dunkin’ Brands Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Nigel Travis, who happens to have dual U.S./British citizenship.

The Royal Love Donut will be available in Dunkin' Donuts stores for a limited time, from May 14 through May 20.

