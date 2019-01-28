Ed Sheeran to Launch Line of Small Acoustic Guitars

Ed Sheeran is launching his own acoustic guitar brand with the Irish guitar maker Lowden, a longtime favorite of the singer's. Billboard reports that the Sheeran by Lowden line will include eight models, which Sheeran says will be affordably priced.

The singer, who has used Lowden's small models in the studio and onstage for several years, hopes that "by getting these great quality guitars, made in Ireland, into kids’ hands," he'll inspire more young musician.

The guitars will come in two sizes: Wee and small.

