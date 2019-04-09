Eddie Murphy & Arsenio Hall Confirm "Coming to America 2" Is Arriving in 2020

Coming to America is coming back for more!

On Monday, stars Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall appeared on costume designer Ruth E. Carter's Instagram as she announced that she's working with them on a sequel to the classic '80s comedy. "GOOD MORNING MY NEIGHBORS! It’s official! Preliminary fitting for Coming to America 2 with Prince Akeem, Semmi and Oscar," Carter wrote alongside pics of her, Murphy and Hall holding the Academy Award she won earlier this year for designing Black Panther's costumes.

Hall responded in a comment, "Luv you Ru’ #woofwoofwoof." ET claims Coming to America 2 will hit theaters sometime in 2020. Murphy has been teasing a followup film for years, mysteriously tweeting "Coming to America sequel?" back in 2017.

