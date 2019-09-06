Eddie Murphy Says He's Going on a Comedy Tour in 2020

The Eddie Murphy comeback is in full effect! With the Coming to America sequel currently underway--and with Murphy booked to host Saturday Night Live for the first time in 35 years in December--the legendary comedian has also revealed that he's planning to launch a standup tour.

"Next year, in 2020, I’m going to go on the road and do some standup," Murphy recently said on the Present Company With Krista Smith podcast. As Complex notes, portions of the tour could be filmed for Murphy's rumored Netflix specials; back in July, TMZ reported that Murphy and Netflix were negotiating a $70 million deal.

Murphy also recently told Jerry Seinfeld on Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee that he had an interest in doing standup again. "I'm gonna do it again," he said. "Everything has to be right."

