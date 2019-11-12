Every Thanksgiving TV Special You Can Binge This Year

Thanksgiving is literally right around the corner (we’re just as shocked as you are), which basically means it’s already 2020. And if you’re not yet ready to give in to the early Christmas celebrations, we’ve got you covered with all the turkey TV specials you could possibly need. From Charlie Brown to a Friends marathon that one parade that happens every year in NYC. You know the one.

Wednesday Nov. 27

A CHARLIE BROWN THANKSGIVING

7 P.M. ON ABC

If you’re avoiding your hometown bar and running into all those people you once went to high school with on the night before Thanksgiving, you can start your short holiday with this absolute classic. Also, I would like to go on record and say that this was (probably) the first ever Friendsgiving. Thank you, Charles Schulz, for initiating this Instagram holiday.

Thursday Nov. 28

MACY’S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE

8 A.M. ON NBC

Everyone’s second favorite Thanksgiving tradition. (Stuffing is first.) This thing has been going on for 93 years. Macy’s knows how to throw a party.

This year’s parade hosts include Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker from the TODAY show. In terms of balloons, we’ve got a Snoopy dressed as an astronaut in honor of the 50th anniversary of the moon landing, and Smokey the Bear will be celebrating his 75th birthday, putting all other bday parties to shame.

This year’s performers include the Black Eyed Peas, Ciara, Idina Menzel. Lea Michele, TLC and more. These people go all out.

THE THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE

8 A.M. ON CBS

And if you just simply can’t get enough of the parade, Kevin Frazier (of Entertainment Tonight) will be hosting the CBS special which is in its 59th year (!) The special will flip back between its own correspondents and the Macy’s parade, and it’ll feature a Miranda Lambert performance, which is the cherry on top of this parade pie.

FRIENDS THANKSGIVING MARATHON

NOON ON TBS

If you need some additional entertainment post-parade that doesn’t involve football, TBS is here to give us the Friends marathon we deserve — hopefully full of all the holiday episodes and beef-sauteed-with-peas-and-onion trifles we can dream of.

HOME ALONE AND HOME ALONE 2: LOST IN NEW YORK

5:00 P.M. 7:30 P.M. ON FREEFORM

Basically the second the parade ends, Christmas begins … or at least that’s how it seems on TV. Join baby Macaulay in two Christmas movies that have literally become classiques.

"THE WONDERFUL WORLD OF DISNEY: MAGICAL HOLIDAY CELEBRATION"

7:00 P.M. ON ABC

Basically Disney is ushering in the Christmas season as soon as they possibly can with celeb hosts, music performances and views on views on views of their resorts in both Cali and Florida. Matthew Morrison, Baby Spice Emma Bunton and Certified Daddy Jesse Palmer will be hosting this two-hour special from the top of Cinderella’s Castle. And you can expect a duet from Sting and Shaggy, (we repeat: Sting and Shaggy) Andy Grammer, Pentatonix, Portugal, The Man and more.

"‘TIS THE SEASON: A ONE TREE HILL CAST REUNION"

9:05 P.M. ON LIFETIME

In case you’re all Thanksgiving-ed out. (You’re welcome.)