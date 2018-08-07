Everything You Need To Know About Parking At The PGA Championship

If you're lucky enough to have tickets for the 100th PGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club this week, there are a few things you need to know about where to park for the event.

The only way to get to Bellerive is via shuttle.

- THERE IS NO PUBLIC PARKING OR SPECTATOR DROP-OFF AT BELLERIVE COUNTRY CLUB.

- There is no vehicle parking within 2 miles of Bellerive Country Club. All spectators are instructed to follow either directions to the PGA General Public Parking lot at the Fenton Logistics Park (1050 Dodge Drive, Fenton, MO 63026) and/or Rideshare/spectator drop-off at Westminster Christian Academy (800 Maryville Centre Drive, Chesterfield, MO 63017).

- There will be no overnight parking in any PGA Public Parking Lots, and any vehicles left overnight will be towed at the owner’s expense.

- There will be NO pedestrian and/or bicycles allowed on Ladue Road from I-270 to Rte. 141, and Mason Road from W. Walling Drive and Conway Road, during daylight hours due to anticipated heavy bus shuttle and hang tag permitted vehicles.

- Ladue Road will be closed to traffic August 6 – 12 from 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. from Route 141 to I-270

- Mason Road will be closed to traffic August 6 – 12 from 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. from West Walling to Conway

- The right lane on North Highway Drive at I-44 between Mraz to east of Bowles – will be closed from Monday, August 6 at 5:00 a.m. until Monday August 13 10:00 am

- Designated accessible parking for those requiring lift-equipped transportation to the course will be provided. Please call The Convention Store at (877) 472-7275 for more information.

