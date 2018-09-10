"Evita" Shines at The Repertory Theatre

Far be it for me to claim that I'm any sort of expert in these matters, especially when it comes to musicals, but The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis' production of Evita is sensational from start to finish.

Michelle's Aravena's performance as Eva Peron is stellar, as she is the centerpiece of this Andrew Lloyd Webber/Tim Rice’s classic. Sean McClaughlan as Juan Peron and Pepe Nufrio as Che' also distinguish themselves, as does the entire cast.

G. Hewitt

I'm told the Rep has been trying to put on Evita for years, so it's fitting they're able to do it as the kickoff to Stephen Wolf's final season as artistic director.

Directed by Rob Ruggiero, the Rep's production of Evita is a must-see for anyone who enjoys the theatre.

