Facebook Says At Least 50 Million Accounts Hit by Security Breach

Facebook has announced that almost 50 million of its users, including CEO Mark Zuckerberg, have been affected in the biggest hack that the social platform has ever faced.

Business Insider reports that hackers obtained the ability to access people's Facebook accounts, as well as any other services that they used their Facebook account to register for, including apps like Instagram, Tinder, Spotify, and Airbnb. Facebook has informed police of the security breach and reset the passwords to all accounts affected.

It has yet to be determined whether the attacker misused any accounts or stole private information.

Click Here to read more.