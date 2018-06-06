Family Writes in Mom's Obit That "World Is Better Without Her"

There is apparently no love lost between the late Kathleen Dehmlow and her family.

On Monday, The Redwood Falls Gazette in Minnesota ran a paid obituary written by the 80-year-old's relatives, and they minced no words describing just how awful they thought she was. "In 1962, [Kathleen] became pregnant by her husband’s brother, Lyle Dehmlow, and moved to California," the obit states. "She abandoned her children, Gina and Jay, who were then raised by her parents." The obit ends, "She passed away on May 31, 2018, in Springfield and will now face judgment.

She will not be missed by Gina and Jay, and they understand that this world is a better place without her." The Gazette has since removed the obit from its website.

Click Here to read the entire obituary.