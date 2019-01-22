The Favourite & Roma Lead Pack of Oscar Nominees; Lady Gaga Earns 2 Nods
The Favourite and Roma were the big winners
The Favourite and Roma were the big winners during Tuesday's Academy Award nominations, walking away as the most-nominated films with 10 nods apiece. Each of those films earned nominations for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Actress. Roma also picked up a Best Supporting Actress nod while The Favourite picked up two, for Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz.
A Star Is Born, Vice, Green Book, and BlacKkKlansman likewise earned nods in multiple major categories, including nominations for all of them in Best Picture. A Star Is Born racked up two nods for Bradley Cooper--for Best Actor and as one of the film's Best Adapted Screenplay nominees--as well as two for Lady Gaga, for Best Actress and Best Original Song for "Shallow."
Meanwhile, Vice earned nods for Best Actor for Christian Bale, Best Supporting Actress for Amy Adams, Best Supporting Actor for Sam Rockwell, plus directing and writing nominations for filmmaker Adam McKay. BlacKkKlansman likewise picked up a Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay nomination for Spike Lee, as well as a Best Supporting Actor nod for Adam Driver.
Green Book and Bohemian Rhapsody, the two big winners at the Golden Globes earlier this month, continued their dominant march through awards season despite receiving middling-to-bad reviews. Both are up for Best Picture and Best Actor (Rami Malek for Bohemian Rhapsody and Viggo Mortensen for Green Book). Green Book also earned a Best Original Screenplay nomination and a Best Supporting Actor nod for Mahershala Ali.
Among this year's firsts, Netflix received its first-ever Best Picture nomination thanks to Roma, while Black Panther became the first comic book movie to receive a Best Picture nomination.
This year's snubs included Ethan Hawke, who was overlooked for his leading role in First Reformed, and such critically acclaimed box-office hits as A Quiet Placeand Crazy Rich Asians, which weren't nominated in any of the major categories. If Beale Street Could Talk also missed out on a Best Director nod for Barry Jenkins, who previously helmed Moonlight, as well as a Best Picture nomination. And Bradley Cooper didn't get a nod for directing A Star Is Born.
The 91st annual Academy Awards, which are still without a host, will air live from Hollywood's Dolby Theatre on Sunday, February 24, on ABC.
Here are the nominees in several major categories (check the links for more):
Best Picture
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
A Star Is Born
Vice
Best Actor
Christian Bale, Vice
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity's Gate
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Best Actress
Yalitza Aparacio, Roma
Glenn Close, The Wife
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Best Supporting Actress
Amy Adams, Vice
Marina de Tavira, Roma
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Best Supporting Actor
Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice
Best Director
Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
Pawel Pawlikowski, Cold War
Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite
Alfonso Cuaron, Roma
Adam McKay, Vice
Original Score
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns
Best Animated Feature
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Miral
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Best Original Song
"All the Stars" from Black Panther
"I'll Fight" from RBG
"The Place Where Lost Things Go" from Mary Poppins Returns
"Shallow" from A Star Is Born
"When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings" from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Best Adapted Screenplay
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
BlacKkKlansman
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star Is Born
Best Original Screenplay
The Favourite
First Reformed
Green Book
Roma
Vice