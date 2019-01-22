The Favourite & Roma Lead Pack of Oscar Nominees; Lady Gaga Earns 2 Nods

The Favourite and Roma were the big winners during Tuesday's Academy Award nominations, walking away as the most-nominated films with 10 nods apiece. Each of those films earned nominations for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Actress. Roma also picked up a Best Supporting Actress nod while The Favourite picked up two, for Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz.

A Star Is Born, Vice, Green Book, and BlacKkKlansman likewise earned nods in multiple major categories, including nominations for all of them in Best Picture. A Star Is Born racked up two nods for Bradley Cooper--for Best Actor and as one of the film's Best Adapted Screenplay nominees--as well as two for Lady Gaga, for Best Actress and Best Original Song for "Shallow."

Meanwhile, Vice earned nods for Best Actor for Christian Bale, Best Supporting Actress for Amy Adams, Best Supporting Actor for Sam Rockwell, plus directing and writing nominations for filmmaker Adam McKay. BlacKkKlansman likewise picked up a Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay nomination for Spike Lee, as well as a Best Supporting Actor nod for Adam Driver.

Green Book and Bohemian Rhapsody, the two big winners at the Golden Globes earlier this month, continued their dominant march through awards season despite receiving middling-to-bad reviews. Both are up for Best Picture and Best Actor (Rami Malek for Bohemian Rhapsody and Viggo Mortensen for Green Book). Green Book also earned a Best Original Screenplay nomination and a Best Supporting Actor nod for Mahershala Ali.

Among this year's firsts, Netflix received its first-ever Best Picture nomination thanks to Roma, while Black Panther became the first comic book movie to receive a Best Picture nomination.

This year's snubs included Ethan Hawke, who was overlooked for his leading role in First Reformed, and such critically acclaimed box-office hits as A Quiet Placeand Crazy Rich Asians, which weren't nominated in any of the major categories. If Beale Street Could Talk also missed out on a Best Director nod for Barry Jenkins, who previously helmed Moonlight, as well as a Best Picture nomination. And Bradley Cooper didn't get a nod for directing A Star Is Born.

The 91st annual Academy Awards, which are still without a host, will air live from Hollywood's Dolby Theatre on Sunday, February 24, on ABC.

Here are the nominees in several major categories (check the links for more):

Best Picture

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

A Star Is Born

Vice

Best Actor

Christian Bale, Vice

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity's Gate

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Best Actress

Yalitza Aparacio, Roma

Glenn Close, The Wife

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Best Supporting Actress

Amy Adams, Vice

Marina de Tavira, Roma

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, Vice

Best Director

Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

Pawel Pawlikowski, Cold War

Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite

Alfonso Cuaron, Roma

Adam McKay, Vice

Original Score

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

If Beale Street Could Talk

Isle of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns

Best Animated Feature

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Miral

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Best Original Song

"All the Stars" from Black Panther

"I'll Fight" from RBG

"The Place Where Lost Things Go" from Mary Poppins Returns

"Shallow" from A Star Is Born

"When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings" from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Best Adapted Screenplay

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

BlacKkKlansman

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star Is Born

Best Original Screenplay

The Favourite

First Reformed

Green Book

Roma

Vice