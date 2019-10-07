FED UP ON FACEBOOK: Woman "Candy Shames" Neighbors
"Cheap candy has somehow infiltrated our community for Halloween"
October 7, 2019
A concerned citizen urged residents on Facebook to give Halloween candy that was more in line with the community's wealth.
"We are an affluent neighborhood and this status should be reflected in our candy provisions on Halloween," they said on a recently shared Facebook page.
They were compelled to write because "cheap candy has somehow infiltrated our community for Halloween and it has to stop."
