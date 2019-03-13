Felicity Huffman & Lori Loughlin Indicted in College-Admissions Scheme; Aunt Becky Jokes Abound

Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman and Fuller House star Lori Loughlin were among dozens of people indicted Tuesday for taking part in a bonkers college-admissions bribery scam known as "Operation Varsity Blues."

Loughlin (say it ain't so, Aunt Becky!) and her husband allegedly paid $500,000 for their two daughters to be "recruited" by the crew team at the University of Southern California, even though neither of them participate in crew. (Recruited athletes are typically subjected to easier admissions standards than other students.) As for Huffman, charging documents allege she "made a purported charitable contribution of $15,000...to participate in the college entrance exam cheating scheme on behalf of her eldest daughter. Huffman later made arrangements to pursue the scheme a second time, for her younger daughter, before deciding not to do so." ABC News reports that 50 people, including several CEOs, were indicted overall after they "allegedly paid bribes of up to $6.5 million to get their children into elite colleges, including Yale, Stanford, Georgetown, and the University of Southern California."

Meanwhile, NBC News claims the scam focused on "getting students admitted to elite universities as recruited athletes, regardless of their athletic abilities, and helping potential students cheat on their college exams." Huffman and Loughlin have reportedly been charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

Suffice it to say, once word of Loughlin's indictment broke, the Aunt Becky (her character on Full and Fuller House) jokes flowed like a river on Twitter. "What college admissions committee in their right mind wasn't already admitting Aunt Becky's children?!" quipped Clay Travis, while another observer wrote, "Wow. Aunt Becky will do anything to get Nicky and Alex into an elite college."