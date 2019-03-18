Felicity Huffman Takes Down Her Parenting Website Amid College Scandal

Felcity Huffman has taken down her parenting website What the Flicka, as well as her Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts.

The "Desperate Housewives" actress eliminated her online presence on Friday amid her involvement in the college admissions scam.

Influencer strategy consultant Holly Jackson tells The Hollywood Reporter that it's unlikely that Huffman can bring back What the Flicka, which she ran for seven years.

"She has lost all sort of credibility and trust with her community," Jackson notes.

Yeah, ya think?

Click here to read more.