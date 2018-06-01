Find Out Where to Get Free Donuts Today For 'National Donut Day!'

In honor of 'National Donut Day', several large donut shop chains are offering free donuts through the day.

Dunkin’ Donuts

Along with welcoming two new doughnut varieties to their limited-edition summer menu (vanilla cake batter and chocolate cake batter), this coffee and donut shop is offering customers a free classic doughnut of their choice with the purchase of any beverage. Choose between Boston Kreme, Glazed, Glazed Chocolate and Strawberry Frosted with Sprinkles.

Krispy Kreme

Swing by your nearest location and receive any doughnut on the menu completely complimentary, no purchase necessary.

Tim Horton’s

At five locations of this fast food chain across Buffalo, NY, Columbus, OH, and Detroit, MI, the first in-restaurant guests on June 1 who ask for “Gold Timbits” will get them for free and win the prize of free doughnuts for a year. Their Timbits are covered in edible 24k gold and dipped in honey.

Walmart

All retailers nationwide are giving away complimentary whole glazed donuts to customers who enter their store on Friday.

