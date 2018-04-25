FIRST LOOK: Bradley Cooper & Lady Gaga's 'A Star Is Born' Trailer

I'm barely old enough to remember the Barbra Streisand/Kris Kristofferson version of A Star is Born , however if the response to the trailer of the remake is any indication, it looks like it could be special.

EW reports that the first official trailer for Bradley Cooper's upcoming remake of A Star Is Born debuted Tuesday at CinemaCon, and it has critics head over heels.

"I mean, the trailer for A Star is Born just made me cry," tweeted Los Angeles Times' Hollywood reporter Amy Kaufman, while MTV News entertainment editor Crystal Bell raved, "First trailer for A Star Is Born gave me chills. Lady Gaga’s Hollywood moment is far from over. Music is phenomenal." Added Fandango editor Erik Davis, "Huge applause for first trailer for #AStarIsBorn, which feels like it could definitely be an awards player. Both Cooper and Gaga look great in it. First fall-movie preview I’ve seen where awards will for sure be in the conversation."

Cooper, who both directed the film and co-stars alongside Lady Gaga, told the crowd, "She’s kind of a revelation in this movie." A Star Is Born premieres in theaters on October 5.