FIRST LOOK: There's a New Girl Scout Cookie

Lemon-Ups are round, crispy lemon wafers

January 8, 2020
Greg Hewitt
New girl scout cookie

(Getty Images)

There's a new addition to the Girl Scout Cookie lineup for 2020:  Lemon-Ups.

The Lemon-Ups are round, crispy lemon wafers with a layer of glaze on the bottom . . . and motivational phrases like "I'm a leader" stamped on the top. 

