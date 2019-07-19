FIRST LOOK: Tom Cruise Debuts 1st “Top Gun: Maverick” Trailer at Comic Con

Tom Cruise stopped by San Diego Comic Con on Thursday to premiere the first official trailer for Top Gun: Maverick.

While the teaser doesn’t give much away in regard to plot, it features some familiar shirtless beach outings, singing and motorcycle rides. The iconic bomber jacket and aviator glasses worn by Cruise’s Maverick in the first film also make an appearance.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the sequel will also feature new cast members Jon Hamm and Miles Teller, the latter of whom will portray the son of the late Goose.

Top Gun: Maverick flies into theaters on June 26, 2020.