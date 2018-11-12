FIRST LOOK: 'Toy Story 4' Teaser Trailer

Toy Story fans can finally get their first glimpse of the franchise's long-awaited fourth installment thanks to the teaser trailer that premiered Monday on YouTube.

The 90-second clip finds all of your favorite Toy Story characters--including Buzz Lightyear, Woody, Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head, Slinky Dog, and Rex--holding hands and frolicking in a circle to the tune of the 1960s folk classic "Both Sides Now." All seems joyful until new character Forky--a DIY toy made from plastic cutlery and pipe cleaner, voiced by Veep star Tony Hale--cries out, "I don't belong here!" and wreaks havoc on everyone's fun.

After Bonnie "adds a reluctant new toy called 'Forky' to her room, a road trip adventure alongside old and new friends will show Woody how big the world can be for a toy," Disney says in a statement outlining what the new movie will be about.

Toy Story 4 arrives in theaters on June 21, 2019.