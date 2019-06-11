FIRST LOOK: Trailer For "Frozen 2" Released

The trailer for Frozen 2, one of the most hotly anticipated sequels in recent memory, debuted on Good Morning America on Tuesday.

In it, Elsa (voiced by Idina Menzel) is seen swimming through dark ocean waters before finding her way out and encountering a troll, who tells her, "The past is not what it seems. You must find the truth. Go north across the enchanted lands and into the unknown, but be careful. We have always feared Elsa's powers were too much for this world, now we must hope they are enough." In response, her sister, Anna (voiced by Kristen Bell), says of Elsa, "I won't let anything happen to her."

Despite this early summer sneak peek, moviegoers will have to wait until November 27 to catch Frozen 2 in theaters.