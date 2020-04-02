Fountains of Wayne's Adam Schlesinger Dies of Coronavirus

Musician Adam Schlesinger has died from coronavirus complications at the age of 52, Variety reports. Schlesinger had been in an upstate New York hospital for a week before his death. He was the co-founder of the indie rock band Fountains of Wayne, a band that earned two Grammy nominations and was best known for their hit single "Stacy's Mom."

Schlesinger also worked extensively as a songwriter in Hollywood. He was nominated for a Best Original Song Oscar for the theme to Tom Hanks' directorial debut, That Thing You Do!, and won an Emmy for his song “Antidepressants Are So Not A Big Deal" from the CW musical Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.

He also won a Grammy for his work on a Stephen Colbert comedy album and was a two-time Tony nominee for his work on the stage adaptation of John Waters' 1990 movie Cry-Baby. Schlesinger is survived by two daughters.

