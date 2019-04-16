French Billionaires, Companies Pledge $450 Million to Rebuild Notre Dame

On Tuesday, LVMH Group, which owns the high-end fashion labels Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior and Givenchy, pledged $226 million to help rebuild historic Notre Dame cathedral, which was almost completely destroyed in a spectacularly devastating fire on Monday.

The Pinault family, whose businesses are managed by Salma Hayek's husband, Francois-Henri Pinault, pledged an additional $113 million, while other firms' verbal commitments bring the total to approximately $450 million, according to CNN. Additionally, French President Emmanuel Macron promised to rebuild the 13th-century church and launch an international fundraising campaign to enable such an undertaking.

Click Here to read more.