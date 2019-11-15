16 Fun Facts About Your Favorite Christmas Songs

(KEZK) - What is your favorite Christmas song?

1. "All I Want For Christmas Is You" was written in 15 minutes and recorded in August. The song has earned Mariah Carey $60 million in royalties.

2. The only time Mariah Carey ever allowed someone to re-record "All I Want For Christmas Is You" for a movie or TV show was for Love Actually.

3. "Santa Baby," "White Christmas," "The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire), "Rudolf the Red-Nosed Reindeer," "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree," "Winter Wonderland," "I'll Be Home for Christmas," and "It's The Most Wonderful Time of the Year" are some of many Christmas songs written by Jewish people.

4. The song "Silver Bells" was originally called "Tinkle Bell." The lyrics were changed after the writer's wife reminded him the double meaning of "tinkle."

5. The guy who wrote "White Christmas," Irving Berlin, hated Elvis' version of the song so much he tried to get it banned from the radio.

6. The guy who was the voice of Tony the Tiger for over 53 years was also the same voice of the person who sang "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch."

7. Mariah Carey wrote the Faith Hill song "Where Are You Christmas?" and was supposed to actually sing the song but her ex-husband and record label wouldn't let her, so they gave the song to Faith Hill instead.

8. "Jingle Bells" was originally a "Thanksgiving song" because the songwriter intended it to be sung on Thanksgiving.

9. "Joy to the Swirled" is a seasonal Ben & Jerry's flavor based on the iconic Christmas carol "Joy to the World." You can only get it in Switzerland, the Netherlands, Ireland and the United Kingdom.

10. "The Chipmunk Song" by, duh, the iconic Chipmunks, is the only Christmas song to hit #1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

