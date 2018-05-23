FUNNY: Brandi Chastain's Hall of Fame Plaque Looks Nothing Like Her

On Monday, U.S.A. soccer legend Brandi Chastain was inducted into the Bay Area (Calif.) Sports Hall of Fame.

The plaque with her name on it, which will forever be enshrined in the facility, bears a likeness of Chastain that looks nothing like her.

If you've ever wondered what Bill Belichick smiling up from a sewer grate would look like, look no further than the Hall of Fame plaque of Brandi Chastain: https://t.co/qowKsEoHEq pic.twitter.com/ofUXNvDo5a — Jay Busbee (@jaybusbee) May 22, 2018

Deadspin feels that it more closely resembles Gary Busey, Mickey Rooney, John Goodman, or Louie Anderson, and references fellow footballer Cristiano Ronaldo's horrible bust by adding, "Everyone knows you’ve made it as a soccer star when hideous renderings of your likeness are mounted in public for people to laugh at in perpetuity."

Observing the plaque herself, Chastain told The San Jose Mercury News, "It's not the most flattering, but it's nice."