FUNNY: Brandi Chastain's Hall of Fame Plaque Looks Nothing Like Her

"It's not the most flattering, but it's nice."

May 23, 2018
Greg Hewitt
On Monday, U.S.A. soccer legend Brandi Chastain was inducted into the Bay Area (Calif.) Sports Hall of Fame.

The plaque with her name on it, which will forever be enshrined in the facility, bears a likeness of Chastain that looks nothing like her.

Deadspin feels that it more closely resembles Gary Busey, Mickey Rooney, John Goodman, or Louie Anderson, and references fellow footballer Cristiano Ronaldo's horrible bust by adding, "Everyone knows you’ve made it as a soccer star when hideous renderings of your likeness are mounted in public for people to laugh at in perpetuity."

Observing the plaque herself, Chastain told The San Jose Mercury News, "It's not the most flattering, but it's nice."

