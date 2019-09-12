Gary Sinise Foundation To Build Homes For Injured Officers

As part of the Gary Sinise Foundation Restoring Independence and Supporting Empowerment (R.I.S.E.) program, the organization announced the latest recipients of a future specially adapted smart home.

Retired police officers Mathew Crosby of the Rock Hill Police Department in St. Louis and Ryan O’Connor of the Arnold Police Department in Jefferson County whose sacrifices made in the line of duty while serving their respective communities permanently changed the course of their life and that of their family.

Officers Crosby and O’Connor can look forward to a more comfortable recovery and rehabilitation process in 100% mortgage-free homes that uniquely suit their mobility and daily life needs all while fostering greater independence.

