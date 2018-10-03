Gerber Searching for Baby to Be Face of Its Latest Campaign

Gerber announced Monday its ninth annual Gerber Photo Search contest, which allows parents and guardians to enter their child into the running to become the next face of the baby brand.

Parents and guardians can enter by posting a recent photo of their tiny tyke on Instagram using the #GerberPhotoSearch2018 hashtag.

Their child will have the opportunity to serve as a brand ambassador and earn their family a whopping $50,000 grand prize.

The submission period of the contest will run through Oct. 20. On Oct. 21, a grand prize judging period will commence and a panel of judges will consider all entries received, narrowing photos down to 100 babies.

From there, a second round of grand prize judging will begin and a winner will be selected.

Parents and guardians are limited to 10 entries per person through the entire submission period.

Click here to read the official rules of the contest.