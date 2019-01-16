Gillette Ad Attacking "Toxic Masculinity" Sparks Praise, Calls for Boycott

Earlier this week on YouTube, Gillette debuted a provocative new ad that has very little do with the act of shaving. Rather, the ad attacks the sort of toxic male behavior that's been highlighted by the #MeToo movement, and the company's decision has drawn both praise and calls for a boycott.

While actress Rosanna Arquette and comedian Pete Dominick voiced their approval for the spot, Piers Morgan called it "pathetic" and "a direct consequence of radical feminists" who are "driving a war against masculinity."

For his part, Pankaj Bhalla, Gillette's North America brand director, told CNN Business, "We expected debate. Actually, a discussion is necessary. If we don't discuss and don't talk about it, I don't think real change will happen."

What do you think of it?