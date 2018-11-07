Girl Scouts Sue Boy Scouts Over Name Change

Back in May, the Boy Scouts of America announced that it would change its name to Scouts BSA and begin admitting girls to its ranks.

This understandably rankled the Girl Scouts, who have now filed a federal lawsuit against the Boy Scouts over the name change, claiming that the organization "does not have a right under either federal or New York law to use terms like scouts or scouting by themselves in connection with services offered to girls, or to rebrand itself as ‘the Scouts.’”

In reviewing the filing, the AP reports that “parents interested in signing up for Girl Scouts programs have instead mistakenly signed up for the new girls’ programs offered by BSA."

Thoughts?

