GoFundMe Page Set Up For Valerie Harper To Help with Medical Expenses

A GoFundMe page has been set up for sitcom legend Valerie Harper, who's been battling lung cancer since 2009, and brain cancer since 2013.

Sadly for Valerie, sitcoms in the '70s didn't pay what they do now.

A friend of hers writes on GoFundMe: “Valerie has been grateful over the years for the medical breakthroughs along this difficult journey but insurance doesn’t cover everything. There are unrelenting medical costs on a continuous basis. Valerie is currently taking a multitude of medications and chemotherapy drugs as well as going through extreme physical and painful challenges now with around the clock, 24/7 care immediately needed which is not covered by insurance. This is just part of the daily cost that is without a doubt a financial burden that could never be met alone. This GoFundMe initiative from Tony, is to ensure she receives the best care possible.

Valerie Harper came burst onto the scene in 1970 as Mary Richard's witty, edgy and loving neighbor, Rhoda, on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" followed by her own show. Her career before and after "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" included dance, theatre, television sitcoms and movies. Winning four Emmy Awards, a Golden Globe Award and nominated for a Tony Award for her role as Tallulah Bankhead in "Looped."



Click Here to read more (and to help if you're so inclined).