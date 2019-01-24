Going to See Kelly Clarkson on Tour? Prepare to Be Interviewed by Her!

Kelly Clarkson's already said that she's going to use her tour, which kicks off Thursday night, to prepare for her upcoming NBC talk show -- but it seems the way she's going to do that is by using her audience as her guinea pigs.

Variety reports that Kelly plans to get her interviewing skills up to snuff by choosing random fans from the crowd during her concerts and bringing them onstage for a Q&A session. The interactions will also be live-streamed, so the whole world will be able to watch Kelly grill you.

Alex Duda, the executive producer of The Kelly Clarkson Show, tells Variety, "It’s going to be great advance promotion for the show and it’s going to make her stronger at interviewing all different types of people."

Duda adds that the show, which will air at 2 p.m. on NBC-owned stations in major markets, will be "the essence of Kelly — fun, funny, upbeat, disarming. Equal parts humor and heart." The show will include musical performances and celebrity interviews, of course, but also segments with everyday people.

Duda maintains that Kelly stands out as a talk show host because of her current life situation.

"She’s a 36-year-old mom living in a blended family. She’s living a big life right now at the top of her career trajectory," explains Duda. "I think this...gives our show a really big advantage.”

The Kelly Clarkson Show will make its debut this September.

Click Here to read more.