Good News: The "Peanuts" Specials Will Now Air on PBS

So if you recall---everyone was a little taken aback when Apple announced they had obtained exclusive rights to the Charlie Brown Holiday specials—especially the Thanksgiving and Christmas specials, because it would be tough to see them if you didn’t have a subscription to Apple TV.

Well, it looks like Santa has intervened. Apple announced that it partnering with PBS to air the Thanksgiving and Christmas specials ad-free on both PBS and PBS Kids in the weeks ahead. The companies said that “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” will air on the channels on Nov. 22 at 6:30 p.m. while “A Charlie Brown Christmas” will air on Dec. 13 at 6:30 p.m.

Click Here to read more.