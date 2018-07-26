GREG: Check out My 'First Look' at The New Topgolf in Chesterfield

Opening Soon in Chesterfield Valley

July 26, 2018
Greg Hewitt
Greg Hewitt

Credit: Greg Hewitt

Categories: 
Features
Greg's Blog
Shows
Video

The new Topgolf St.Louis held a special pre-opening event last night and I was lucky enough to be able to check it out.

Now I know what all of the hoopla is all about. If you love golf, there is obviously something for you to enjoy...if you love good food, you'll love Topgolf.

Click Here to find out more about their grand opening and what they have in store for St. Louis.

 

Tags: 
Topgolf st. Louis
Greg Hewitt Show

Trish's Dishes