GREG: Delivering Supplies To STL County Pet Adoption Center With AECU

All of us at KEZK are proud to team up with American Eagle Credit Union on their #KindnessCounts campaign to help them celebrate 80 years of empowering their members.

We've delivered flowers to nurses on National Nurses Day, given blood during critical shortages throughout the area and helped a local school raise much needed funds...just to name a few of the initiatives AECU has driven.

This week, we decided to visit our friends at the St. Louis County Pet Adoption Center in Olivette to deliver some supplies for the dogs and cats hoping to be adopted---and also dropped off some special St. Louis Blues "We Want The Pup---Barclay 2019" t-shirts, in honor of the Blues service dog, Barclay.

As you can see, we had a great time!

G. Hewitt

American Eagle Credit Union is proud to support initiatives like this throughout the greater St. Louis area as they celebrate 80 years of empowering their members. Stay tuned for more exciting events and activities with American Eagle Credit Union and KEZK.