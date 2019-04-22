GREG: Cleaning Up Downtown STL for Earth Day With AECU

We here at KEZK are proud to team up with American Eagle Credit Union on their #KindnessCounts campaign throughout the metro area to help them celebrate 80 years of empowering their members.

In celebration of Earth Day, Entercom St. Louis and our five stations spent the morning “Sweeping St. Louis” and picking up trash at our downtown parks. Special thanks to Operation Brightside for providing the gloves, trash bags, pickers, & necessary supplies. In addition, we also celebrated by holding an “Upcycling Event” where our location was used as a drop off for donations! Special thanks to Goodwill for helping coordinate and providing the truck!

American Eagle Credit Union is proud to support initiatives like this throughout the greater St. Louis area as they celebrate 80 years of empowering their members. Stay tuned for more exciting events and activities with American Eagle Credit Union and KEZK.