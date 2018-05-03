GREG: If You Liked 'Karate Kid', You'll Love 'Cobra Kai'

Yesterday marked the release of the much awaited YouTube series, Cobra Kai--where the Karate Kid film picks up after 34 years. I watched the first 4 episodes yesterday and they have hit it out of the park!

Thirty years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, Johnny Lawrence’s life has taken a rocky turn as he tries to forget a past that constantly haunts him. He seeks redemption by reopening the infamous Cobra Kai karate dojo. But the LaRusso-Lawrence rivalry of yesteryear is reignited when their lives become intertwined with the next generation of “karate kids.”

The series is available on YouTube Red, however hey've made the first 2 of the 10 installments already shot, available for everyone.

Video of Cobra Kai Ep 1 - “Ace Degenerate” - The Karate Kid Saga Continues