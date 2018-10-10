GREG: It's Beginning To Look A *Little* Like Christmas at Tilles Park

Seeing as how it was 80 degrees yesterday, I decided to take a stroll through Tilles Park...and look what I found!

Preparations are well underway for their annual "Winter Wonderland" which KEZK has been involved with for as long as I can remember. But a holiday light display like this doesn't happen overnight--they've been hard at work putting lights up throughout the park for about a month or so.

Winter Wonderland at Tilles Park runs from November 21 through December 30 this year.

Here's a sneak peek...

G. Hewitt

