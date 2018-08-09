GREG: My Day at The PGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club

None other than PGA tour veteran Jim Furyk said it best.

"I've never seen more excitement for a practice round in my entire career on the tour".

Having had the experience of attending yesterday's festivites at Bellerive Country Club, I don't think he's exaggerating. You could feel the energy in the air throughout the course all the way to the practice range and 47,000 square foot merchandise tent, which claims to be selling a hat every 15 seconds.

Based on these lines, I can believe it.

G. Hewitt

The good news...those seemingly endless lines move along very quickly.

Another thing about the PGA tour I'm a fan of...especially during the practice rounds, is that most of the players will stop and sign autographs for any kid who wants one (and even some of the adults as well.)

Another great thing about the @PGAChampionship at #BelleriveCC...most of the players take time to sign for the fans. pic.twitter.com/yb2wzXdMvz — Greg Hewitt (@GregHewittSTL) August 9, 2018

Round one is underway, let's do this St. Louis!