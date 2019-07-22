GREG: My Father-Son Weekend in Cincinnati with The Cardinals

As God is my witness, I thought Cincinnati was roughly the same distance away from St. Louis as Kansas City.

Well, that is if you consider 130 miles to be "roughly" the same distance.

Every summer, I take my oldest son on a road trip to see the Cardinals play and typically, this has meant a trip across the state to see the Cards play the Royals in Kansas City. Our schedules didn't work out for that series though this summer, so I casually mentioned that the team had a series in Cincinnati towards the end of July that might work.

"Oh, it's just a little further away than Kansas City".

G. Hewitt

We left Saturday morning and by this point, the reality of my geographic miscalclation was starting to sink in. As we sat in highway contruction just past Indianapolis, it occured to me that this was going to take longer than I thought---maybe a lot longer. In addition, Cincinnati is in the Eastern time zone, which meant we would also be losing an hour on the drive there. Basically, once we finally rolled into town, we checked into the hotel, grabbed a quick bite and were off to the game.

The good news---Cincinnati, especially the area around the Great American Ballpark downtown, is very nice. The city has been described as being very similar to St. Louis (in all the best ways) and I found this to be mostly true.

So if you don't mind the 6-hour drive (370 miles from our house), I highly recommend it.

And the Cardinals took three of four from the Reds to cap off another fun father-son Cardinals road trip!